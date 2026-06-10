Deep Ellum in Dallas unveils murals to welcome World Cup fans

As North Texas prepares to host soccer fans from around the world, Dallas' Deep Ellum is greeting visitors the way it knows best – with bold color, street art, and international creativity.

Deep Ellum muralist Dan Colcer said the neighborhood's artistic identity makes it a natural fit for welcoming World Cup crowds.

"Deep Ellum is basically like an open‑air gallery with lots of art," Colcer said. "And it's not just American artists that live here. I'm from Romania; there are artists from Scotland and other places as well. It's welcoming all these people."

World Cup artwork fills the streets

The Deep Ellum Foundation has coordinated new installations tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Executive Director Stephanie Keller Hudiburg said the effort highlights both the sport and the global communities behind it.

"There are 50 street‑light pole banners featuring every team playing in the World Cup," Hudiburg said. "There are eight murals featuring the teams playing here in Dallas, and they're all created by local artists – some of them from these countries."

Artists embrace the tournament's spirit

Muralist Reuben Cheatem is painting a piece honoring the Netherlands. He said the project reflects the unity the World Cup is known for.

"The World Cup is about unity and community and bringing people from all over the world together," Cheatem said. "So it's fun to be a part of that."

One of the focal points of his mural is Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk.

"I wasn't that familiar with the Netherlands team at first," Cheatem said. "But Virgil van Dijk is one of their stars, and I love his celebration – it's an ode to his daughter."

Fans are already stopping to admire

Soccer fan Kate Petsche said she immediately recognized the portrait while driving through the neighborhood.

"I was so excited," Petsche said. "I recognized his face and the expression. I've been a big Liverpool fan for years, and seeing Virgil van Dijk that large on a wall was a really exciting moment."

Cheatem said that kind of reaction is exactly why murals matter.

"Murals bring color into the community, and color is always inspirational and motivational," he said. "FIFA may expire, but the joy that comes from seeing color on the wall is ongoing."

Deep Ellum says it's ready

With murals nearing completion and banners in place, Hudiburg said the neighborhood is eager to welcome visitors.

"We're ready for you," she said. "Come to Dallas, come to Deep Ellum, enjoy our art, enjoy our music, enjoy our food. Our community is ready to welcome you."