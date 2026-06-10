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Deep Ellum unveils colorful art installations to welcome World Cup fans

As North Texas prepares for an influx of World Cup visitors, Dallas’ Deep Ellum neighborhood is rolling out a vibrant artistic welcome. Despite the heat, the area’s creative community is installing new World Cup – themed artwork, including 50 street‑light pole banners and other colorful displays. Locals say the neighborhood’s international mix makes it a natural gathering place for fans from around the world, and the new installations aim to highlight Deep Ellum’s identity as one of Dallas’ most expressive and welcoming districts.
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