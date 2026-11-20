Deep Ellum has taken some shots lately. Deadly shootings, struggling businesses, and concerns about safety have left the entertainment district with a reputation that's been hard to swallow.

But on Friday, a new business poured a little hope into the historic neighborhood.

The Private Rickhouse opened its doors at 2880 Clover Street, betting that Deep Ellum's best days aren't behind it.

"You know what? I love this stuff. This is absolutely a passion of mine," said co-founder and CEO Alfie Pino.

Pino's passion is whiskey. His investment is in a community he believes still has plenty of spirit.

The new whiskey house occupies the former Deep Ellum Spirits location. Inside, more than 200 barrels of aged whiskey help tell a new story.

Pino uses a copper tool called a whiskey thief to draw bourbon straight from the barrel. But he's also hoping to draw something else into Deep Ellum: confidence.

"I am not one to judge a community by what is going on right now, but I'd rather take a long-term approach, a historical approach," Pino said. "Deep Ellum is a wonderful place. There are a lot of wonderful creative people here. We want to be a part of that creative community."

That optimism comes as the neighborhood prepares for the Deep Ellum block party on Saturday, offering a welcome change from headlines about violence and business closures.

Dallas muralist Isaac Davies believes the neighborhood's creative community is stronger than the trouble surrounding it.

"You know, crime happens everywhere," Davies said. "We're stronger than those bad actors as a community, and we always come back together and find ways to help each other out."

Pino isn't ignoring the challenges. The Private Rickhouse has taken safety precautions, including closing at 9 p.m.

Still, he sees opportunity where others see uncertainty.

"As a creative entity that focuses on whiskey, Deep Ellum is right where we need to be," Pino said.

For a neighborhood accustomed to troubling spirits, the opening offers a different kind of shot.

One at a comeback.

"We think that Deep Ellum's best days are yet to come," Pino said. "And we want to be a part of that."