Loved ones remember victims of Deep Ellum Halloween night shootings, plead for end to violence

Four people were killed in three separate shootings in Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood on Halloween night. Now, their families and friends are remembering the victims - including a young father of two, a certified nursing assistant, and an aspiring rapper - as they grieve their losses and search for answers.

Oshshanae Rose is still struggling to process the loss of her best friend, 28-year-old Unique Benjamin.

"I just can't believe she's gone," Rose said. "I began wondering and started calling, 'Has anyone talked to Unique?' I couldn't find her."

Benjamin and three others died in Deep Ellum on Halloween night. Rose said she was driving around looking for parking so she could meet Benjamin when the gunfire started. Rose said Benjamin was an innocent bystander. She said Benjamin was a CNA originally from Chicago, who was a hard worker with a positive spirit, someone who loved to dress up and always smelled good.

"I'm so sorry this happened to you, and I love you so much, and I'm sorry I couldn't be there. I was a minute away," said Rose.

Trio of shootings in Deep Ellum

Dallas' Deep Ellum neighborhood was shut down overnight after police said three shootings unfolded within minutes of each other, leaving four people dead and 15 others injured.

Dallas police told CBS News Texas the first shooting unfolded around midnight at a convenience store along the 2600 block of Elm Street. Police said five people were shot in the parking lot in an apparent altercation. Minutes later, DPD said gunfire erupted along Commerce Street near South Crowdus Street, leaving three people dead.

Loved ones plead for an end to violence

The third shooting, according to police, happened along the 200 block of South Crowdus Street around 1:35 a.m., where one person died.

Another victim in Saturday night's shootings, 25-year-old Anthony Martin, also known as Quincy McCleary. His sister Ashley Martin said she's been talking to his friends and others to try to understand what happened that night. Ashley said all she knows is her brother's body was pulled out of a car, lifeless.

"I'm just sad that I wasn't there. I couldn't be there to just see him and hold him," Martin said. "I'm so mad, I'm mad, but I know I have to be strong."

Martin said her brother liked to rap, play video games and would give the clothes on his back to help others. Now, she's left wanting answers and pleading for the violence to stop.

"We're hurting out here, your children are hurting, that's why they're killing each other," said Martin.

Another victim was identified as 20-year-old Isaiah Boling.

Thalia Tracey, the mother of his children, said he was a father of two. Together they share a two-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter.

The medical examiner identified the fourth victim as 21-year-old Kanisea Scott. CBS News Texas contacted Scott's family for comment, but they did not return our request.