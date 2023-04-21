Deep Ellum community still on edge following fatal, unsolved bar shooting

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — It has been one month since two people were shot and killed at a Deep Ellum bar and police are still looking for the gunman.

On Wednesday, police released new footage of the March 15 shooting. The video not only shows the gunman walking up to and firing into a crowd at the Bitter End, but bargoers ducking for cover.

"It's just crazy. It's a Tuesday night, you're expecting to have fun with your friends and something like that happens," said Skyler Keo, the manager at Oni Ramen—a neighboring restaurant.

The gunman ending up shooting a man standing on the patio, as well as a woman inside. They were later identified as Rickey Gossett, 37, and Danielle Jones, 30. Both died from their injuries.

Keo said they've had shootings happen around there a few times, but that it's gotten a lot better since November—when the Dallas Police Department created a task force to help protect Deep Ellum.

"With the officers coming out here on the weekends watching everything, it has gotten a lot better," Keo said. "That incident that happened a month ago is something out of the blue."

However, people are timid to return to the neighborhood after dark.

"I would never come at night," one visitor said. "This is very scary...it's like we are watching a movie."

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.