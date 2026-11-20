All eyes are on Deep Ellum this weekend.

The neighborhood's big block party is Saturday, and community leaders expect large crowds for the family-friendly event.

Still, they acknowledge that recent high-profile crimes threaten what generations of artists have worked to build.

In Deep Ellum, concrete becomes art. And the artists who call the Dallas neighborhood home insist that art can change everything.

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"That's why I'm here, you know, to make sure that these walls get some new light, some new art on them so that it's always welcoming," graffiti artist Ray Albarez said.

Creatives like Albarez believe that art is a catalyst for good.

"It kind of lifts it up a little bit because you see these large-scale murals and you're like, 'Man, there's something much bigger than you,'" Albarez said.

That's why he and other Deep Ellum artists remain determined to strengthen their community despite ongoing concerns about crime.

"You know, crime happens everywhere," muralist Isaac Davies said. "... We're stronger than those bad actors as a community, and we always come back together and find ways to help each other out and offer different alternatives for people who might end up becoming those bad actors."

The concerns are especially urgent after three shootings during Halloween celebrations left four people dead and 15 others injured. But supporters say the fight for Deep Ellum is one the city cannot afford to lose.

"And so, we have this ethos of entrepreneurship, of creativity, of innovation that has really contributed back to the city in so many ways," said Stephanie Keller Hudiburg, executive director for the Deep Ellum Foundation.