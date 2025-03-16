New deck park over I-35 near Dallas Zoo to open spring 2026

A promise is being kept in Oak Cliff. If you're driving along I-35 near the Dallas Zoo, look up. (And no, we're not talking about the giraffe statue!)

"You can see the park really coming, starting to take shape," April Allen said. "Of course, we saw renderings and pictures… and we've been poring over those for years, really. But now it's so exciting to kind of see the structure is starting to take place."

Allen is the President and CEO of the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation. The nonprofit has been vital in pushing the project forward. Its plans for the Southern Gateway Deck Park, soon to be officially named Halperin Park, include an open lawn and performance pavilion. There will also be space for restaurants, retail and an outdoor classroom.

Progress on the new deck park is easy to spot from the freeway below.

"I do hear from lots of folks who are driving up and down the freeway and they say, 'Oh, I see something tall coming up out of the ground,'" Allen said. "And that's our elevator tower over here because there will be a rooftop deck on that building."

What was once open air over the freeway between Marsalis and Ewing avenues is now on its way to becoming a southern sector jewel: reconnecting what decades ago the freeway divided.

"We are changing the map of Dallas with this park, and I hope that my neighbors and friends here at Oak Cliff can be just as excited as I am about that," Allen said.

Sadie Townsel grew up in Oak Cliff but now lives in another Dallas neighborhood. The park is sure to bring her back.

"I'd say it's pretty cool," Townsel said. "I feel like Oak Cliff... it's starting to get some stuff, but I feel like it's long overdue."

And others agree.

"Awesome. It's amazing," Dominique Navarrete said while enjoying the spring weather with a stroll through nearby Bishop Arts. "And we need more of them. And it's a good use of land."

Soil arrived by the truckloads and is ready for planting all the greenery.

"It's fascinating," Paul Myrick said.

He lives in Oak Cliff. He said his family has enjoyed watching the park's progress.

"We drive it quite a bit and watch it change over the time," Myrick said. "Yeah. It's great."

Natalie Crittendon said her children are now adults, but she's still looking forward to visiting the new deck park.

"Just having a safe place (for) kids to go to with their families," Crittendon said. "And then (for) adults to be able to kick back and be outside and get some sunshine."

Organizers hope the park will be open for visitors in spring 2026.

"Oh, wow. That would be awesome!" Crittendon said.

"So, maybe if we're having weather like this, I would be at the park," she laughed.