Teen siblings killed in crash fondly remembered as Decatur memorial service nears

Tuesday morning is when the town of Decatur will attend memorial services for Sophia and Nolan Christensen. The sister and brother were killed in connection with a traffic accident on Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

"What we tried to do, especially with Sophia and Nolan, is point the kids to understand, look at the example that they led with and lived with. Look how they lived their lives," Pastor Ray Petty said.

Faith and leadership defined Sophia

Petty was the youth pastor for the teens at First Baptist Church of Decatur. He said Sophia was entering her junior year at Decatur Independent School District. The 16-year-old was also a servant leader at the church.

"I mean, if I was going to describe her in one word, that's what it would be. It would be kindness," Petty said. "She was gentle, kind, loving, compassionate. She was a great big sister, a great friend, and one of the leaders in our ministry."

Nolan remembered for energy and humor

As for her 13-year-old brother Nolan, the pastor described him as energetic, funny, and a youthful tool that drew others to service.

Sophia and Nolan Christensen CBS News Texas

Crash occurred Monday morning

Monday morning, DPS said it got called to a collision between a Freightliner that hit a Ford F-150 at U.S. Highway 380 and Private Road 4011.

Investigators said the driver of the pickup, Sophia, pulled in front of a big rig accidentally.

Youngest sibling survives

Investigators said Nolan, an athlete who hunted with his father, was killed at the scene. His sister, Sophia, was taken to a hospital, where she did not survive. However, their 12-year-old sister, who was also in the vehicle, survived.

"She has several broken bones, but she didn't have any internal injuries, no brain damage," he said. "I saw a picture of her today, and she had a huge grin on her face. She's an absolute miracle. She's a miracle for the family. She's a miracle for our community."

Grief support offered

First Baptist Church and the children's school system have provided counseling and opportunities for students to express their grief. Some told stories and wrote letters, Petty said.

A pastor's personal loss

Tuesday, he believes, will be a difficult time for those wrestling with grief, including himself. But it will allow them to say goodbye, he said.

"Oh man, I'm so sad. I treat all of the students as they're my own," Petty said. "That's been the way that I've done this job, this assignment that I have from God is that these kids are my kids. And the way that I look out for them, the way that I protect them, the way I take them on trips, losing two of them is very sad."