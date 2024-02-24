Watch CBS News
Local News

Decatur ISD pondering move to 4-day instructional week

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

DECATUR – The possibility of going to a four-day instructional week will be discussed Monday by Decatur ISD's school board.

In correspondence to district families and community members, Decatur ISD Superintendent Chad Jones said the change – if approved – could be in place for the 2024-25 school year.

According to Jones, the district conducted a survey and received input from "various stakeholders."

Click here to see the district's presentation on its findings.

District leaders also took part in a Zoom meeting with Athens ISD, the initial district in Texas to move to a four-day school week, Jones said.

The school board meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Monday.

First published on February 24, 2024 / 10:36 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.