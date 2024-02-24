Decatur ISD pondering move to 4-day instructional week

DECATUR – The possibility of going to a four-day instructional week will be discussed Monday by Decatur ISD's school board.

In correspondence to district families and community members, Decatur ISD Superintendent Chad Jones said the change – if approved – could be in place for the 2024-25 school year.

According to Jones, the district conducted a survey and received input from "various stakeholders."

Click here to see the district's presentation on its findings.

District leaders also took part in a Zoom meeting with Athens ISD, the initial district in Texas to move to a four-day school week, Jones said.

The school board meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Monday.