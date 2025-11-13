Prosecutors waive death penalty in Forest Hill car wash ambush killing of rapper Lil Ronnie and daughter

Tarrant County prosecutors won't seek the death penalty against two men accused of killing Fort Worth rapper Lil Ronnie and his 5‑year‑old daughter in a March ambush at Slappy's Car Wash in Forest Hill.

Adonis Robinson and Jakobie Deshaun Russell, both of Fort Worth, remain charged with capital murder and could face life in prison without parole if convicted, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors filed paperwork this week to formally waive the death penalty option.

Investigators detail deadly car wash attack

Investigators say the men approached 35‑year‑old Ronnie Sibley – known as Lil Ronnie – as he vacuumed his car and opened fire. His daughter, who had celebrated her fifth birthday just a day earlier, was in the passenger seat during the attack.

The shooting occurred just before 11 a.m. March 3 on Forest Hill Drive, north of Interstate 20. An eyewitness said they heard 20 to 30 gunshots during the attack. The suspects fled in a white, four‑door Kia.

Suspects arrested days after shooting

Robinson was arrested by Texas Rangers in Livingston, Polk County, on March 6, while Russell surrendered to U.S. Marshals the next day. Both men are in their 20s.

Adonis Robinson of Fort Worth Forest Hill Police Department

Jakobie Russell of Fort Worth Tarrant County Jail

Car wash closes in aftermath

After the shooting, Slappy's Car Wash announced a two‑day closure, calling themselves "shocked, appalled, and deeply troubled by the senseless and violent events."

Scene marked by heavy police presence

Chopper video from CBS News Texas captured dozens of evidence markers scattered across the pavement and a heavy police presence surrounding the car wash. Officers from Fort Worth, Everman and Mansfield joined Forest Hill police at the scene.

Violent stretch for Forest Hill

The March double homicide occurred during a violent stretch in Forest Hill, marking the city's fourth and fifth killings of the year, after the police department reported zero homicides in all of 2024.