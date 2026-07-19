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Man fatally shot by unknown suspect in southeast Dallas, police say

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Matthew Ablon
Matthew Ablon is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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Matthew Ablon

/ CBS Texas

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A man is dead after the Dallas Police Department said a shooting unfolded early Sunday morning in the southeast part of the city.

Investigators said the shooting was reported around 2:15 a.m. along the 8000 block of Great Trinity Forest Way. The victim was found by first responders and rushed to a hospital, where police say he later died.

Dallas Police said the suspect is unknown and that no arrests have been made as of publication. The victim has not yet been publicly identified.

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