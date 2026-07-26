Woman accused of fatally shooting another woman in southeast Dallas, police say

A woman is in jail after the Dallas Police Department alleges she shot and killed another woman earlier this week.

In a news release shared on Sunday, the department said first responders were called on Thursday to the 8800 block of Lake June Road, in the southeast part of the city. Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that 21-year-old Maria Morales had shot 20-year-old Stacie Carrasco.

Dallas Police said Carrasco was taken to a hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, but later died. Morales was found and arrested later.

Morales is now in custody and charged with murder.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective Noel Marez at 214-671-3673 or send an email.