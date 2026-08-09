1 person dies after early morning triple shooting unfolds in Dallas, police say

A triple shooting that unfolded in Dallas early Sunday morning resulted in one person's death, while two other people were hospitalized, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Officers said they responded around 4:30 a.m. to the reported triple shooting in the 2700 block of Exline Street, located near South Malcolm X Boulevard in the southeastern part of the city. The department said three people had been taken to a nearby hospital via private vehicle, but one person later died.

While no arrests have been made regarding the shooting, Dallas Police said a man was arrested for allegedly disregarding crime scene tape and ignoring officers' commands to avoid the area. He was charged with interference with public duties, which the department noted is a Class B misdemeanor.

The investigation remains ongoing. As of publication, the victim who died has not been identified.