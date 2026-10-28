Deadly hit-and-run crash reported in Northeast Dallas, police say

Police are investigating a deadly crash in Northeast Dallas that appears to be a hit-and-run incident.

Details are still scarce as of publication, but Dallas Police officers on scene told a CBS News Texas photojournalist it happened along Abrams Road and Northwest Highway sometime before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. Our photojournalist reports the medical examiner arrived at the scene around 7 a.m.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as they are made available.