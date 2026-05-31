Suspect reportedly tells Fort Worth officers he may have fatally stabbed someone, department says

A suspect is in custody after the Fort Worth Police Department said he told them he may have fatally stabbed someone more than an hour prior late Saturday night.

The department said officers were called to a reported assault along Lillian Street near North Sylvania Avenue around 10:30 p.m. They found a man who appeared to have been stabbed. While he was provided medical care, the man died at the scene. As of publication, he has not been identified.

Police said the suspect was not located at the scene. However, the department said one of its officers was approached by another man along Northeast 28th Street – about a mile and a half away – around 11:50 p.m. That man, police said, told the office he believed he may have stabbed someone.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified publicly, was detained and then brought back to the crime scene, per police. Details about what led up to the incident are still being gathered.