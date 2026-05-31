Deadly Sunday morning crashes in Fort Worth claim 2 lives, police say

Two crashes that unfolded early Sunday morning resulted in deaths, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

Officers said the first crash happened along the southbound side of the South Freeway near East Ripy Street just before 2 a.m., in the southern part of the city. Police said a man had exited his own vehicle after a minor accident. However, while he was inspecting the damage, police said another vehicle hit and killed him.

The department said the driver of the second vehicle drove away, but was located elsewhere and detained. Neither the victim nor suspect have been identified as of publication.

The scene of a deadly wrong-way crash in Fort Worth, Texas, taken May 31, 2026. CBS News Texas

The second crash of the morning happened around 4:30 a.m. along State Highway 121 near Sylvania Avenue, just east of Uptown. Fort Worth Police said one driver was traveling the wrong way when the collision between two cars happened.

Police said one driver was declared dead at the scene, while the other one was taken to a hospital for treatment. It wasn't clear how serious the second driver's injuries were.

As of publication, further details about the wrong-way crash and the names of the drivers involved were not shared.