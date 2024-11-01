Watch CBS News
Local News

Deadly multi-car crash closes southbound US 75 in Richardson near President George Bush Turnpike

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

At least 1 person dead after fatal crash near Bush Turnpike
At least 1 person dead after fatal crash near Bush Turnpike 03:03

RICHARDSON – US 75 is shut down due to a deadly crash heading into Richardson from Plano.

The crash happened before 1 a.m. Friday, according to police. As a result, all southbound lanes of US 75, also known as Central Expressway, are shut down near President George Bush Turnpike until further notice. 

As of 5 a.m., traffic is being diverted off Plano Parkway and 15th Street. Expect delays up to an hour.

snapshot-25.jpg
Texas Department of Transportation

CBS News Texas crews at the scene saw at least four vehicles involved in the crash. There is at least one fatality but it is unknown how many people were involved in the crash.

This portion of the highway is expected to be shut down at least through the early morning rush hour, police said.

Richardson police are leading the investigation with assistance from Plano police and fire.

This story is developing. Check back for more details.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.