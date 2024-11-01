Deadly multi-car crash closes southbound US 75 in Richardson near President George Bush Turnpike

At least 1 person dead after fatal crash near Bush Turnpike

At least 1 person dead after fatal crash near Bush Turnpike

At least 1 person dead after fatal crash near Bush Turnpike

RICHARDSON – US 75 is shut down due to a deadly crash heading into Richardson from Plano.

The crash happened before 1 a.m. Friday, according to police. As a result, all southbound lanes of US 75, also known as Central Expressway, are shut down near President George Bush Turnpike until further notice.

As of 5 a.m., traffic is being diverted off Plano Parkway and 15th Street. Expect delays up to an hour.

Texas Department of Transportation

CBS News Texas crews at the scene saw at least four vehicles involved in the crash. There is at least one fatality but it is unknown how many people were involved in the crash.

This portion of the highway is expected to be shut down at least through the early morning rush hour, police said.

Richardson police are leading the investigation with assistance from Plano police and fire.

This story is developing. Check back for more details.