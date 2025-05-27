Deadly pedestrian crash shuts down 75 at LBJ
Southbound lanes of Central Expressway are closed Tuesday near Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway, or 635, after a pedestrian was killed while attempting to cross the highway.
Dallas police and Fire Rescue crews were called to the area around 11:30 a.m. for a major accident.
Investigators determined that a pedestrian was trying to cross the highway when they were hit by a vehicle. The pedestrian died on the scene. Neither the driver nor the pedestrian has been identified.
Dallas police said the southbound lanes will remain closed while the investigation continues.
This is a developing story.