Car crash call in McKinney leads to deadly police shooting, department says

An investigation is underway after the McKinney Police Department said officers fatally shot a man who allegedly didn't comply with them after a car crash Sunday evening.

The department said the single-vehicle crash happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 1700 block of Wilmeth Road. Officers said they approached the driver, identified in a press release as 19-year-old Jair Ruenes Galvan, but that Galvan became non-compliant and refused to follow police commands. The department said this led to a physical confrontation, during which officers fired gunshots.

McKinney Police said two officers were involved, with one sustaining a gunshot wound. That officer was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. However, the department said Galvan was also wounded, and he was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he later died.

The department said, in accordance with its own protocol, that both officers have now been placed on paid administrative leave. The Texas Rangers have now taken over the investigation.

CBS News Texas has reached out to McKinney Police for further details. We have asked for more information about how Ruenes Galvan may have become non-compliant, what kind of physical confrontation was involved, how many shots were fired, if Ruenes Galvan was armed, and when footage from body-worn cameras might be released.