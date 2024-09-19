Driver of 18-wheeler could face DWI-related charges after deadly Fort Worth crash

FORT WORTH – A deadly crash caused a portion of Loop 820 to shut down Thursday morning.

Fort Worth police said the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. when an 18-wheeler heading northbound on Loop 820 plowed into the back of at least two vehicles.

Northbound lanes of Loop 820 at White Settlement Road were closed for several hours. Just before 7 a.m., all lanes reopened.

The driver of one of the vehicles was killed and three passengers in another vehicle were taken to a hospital, police said. Their conditions were unknown.

Police said they expect to charge the driver of the 18-wheeler with a DWI-related offense. He was taken to the hospital as well.