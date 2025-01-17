Dashcam video shows Texas DPS trooper rescuing driver from burning car in Plano

Video shows TxDPS trooper pulling driver from burning vehicle after crash in Plano

Video shows TxDPS trooper pulling driver from burning vehicle after crash in Plano

Video shows TxDPS trooper pulling driver from burning vehicle after crash in Plano

PLANO – A man is safe after a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper pulled him from a burning vehicle in a dramatic scene captured on the patrol's dashcam and the officer's bodycam.

Just after 2:20 a.m. on Jan. 9, Trooper Cody Durham was on a routine patrol on the Dallas Tollway near Spring Creek Parkway when he noticed a crashed vehicle emitting smoke in the northbound lanes, according to a DPS news release.



As he approached the single-vehicle crash, he noticed the car engulfed in flames with the driver trapped inside.

Durham immediately opened the back passenger door, entered the vehicle and pulled the driver to safety, the news release stated.

Plano EMS transported the driver to Medical City Plano for treatment. Durham was taken to Plano Presbyterian Hospital, where he was treated for smoke inhalation and released.

"Trooper Durham courageously intervened to save a life, demonstrating the true essence of our commitment to the safety of Texans," said DPS North Texas Regional Director Jeremy Sherrod. "His quick thinking and selfless action not only averted tragedy but also reaffirmed our belief in the profound impact that dedicated law enforcement officers have on the lives of those they serve."