Dash cam video shows White Settlement police use high-speed chase technology to safely end I-30 pursuit

Two years ago, the White Settlement Police Department invested in new technology designed to make police chases safer.

Thanks to police dash cam video, we're getting a first-hand look at how that tool is being used.

White Settlement Police Chief Chris Cook has seen firsthand just how dangerous police pursuits can be.

"When people try to get away from law enforcement, they're just not using their normal senses about themselves, and they drive without any regard," he said.

That's why his department invested in a StarChase GPS system.

With the push of a button, a small tracking device launches from the patrol vehicle and attaches to the suspect's car, allowing officers to track direction in real time.

Thursday morning, around rush hour, the technology was put to the test. Police dash cam captured video of an attempted traffic stop that began here on South Cherry Lane and moved east on I-30.

Officers deployed StarChase.

"It startled the driver enough that she made the decision I'm pulling over," he said.

The pursuit ended safely and officers detained two people inside what they say was a stolen vehicle.

Ivan Johnson, 34, was in the passenger seat and is now charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle. Cook says he's also a suspect in a burglary case and is out on bond in Dallas County.

"Even as the Chief, I'm at the scene," Cook said. "I like to quiz the officers a little bit, and I will say, 'Hey, I just want to confirm what was your next play here, if they would have ran or evaded further.' They said, 'We would have backed off,' and that's really the goal of the program."

Since launching this technology, it's been used multiple times. Cook says it really can reduce danger, keeping his officers and the public safe.