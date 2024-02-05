Local police look to adopt White Settlement's new high-speed chase technology following fatal incident in Dallas

White Settlement PD using new technology to avoid dangerous police pursuits

WHITE SETTLEMENT - When it comes to apprehending criminals or recovering stolen cars, White Settlement's Police Chief Chris Cook acknowledges that officers sometimes have no choice but to engage in a chase, often resulting in fatal outcomes.

"In my mind, that is the perfect opportunity to display this technology," he said.

The technology he is talking about is called StarChase. It's essentially a dart mechanism that is fitted with GPS. Mounted on the front of their police cruisers, a laser helps officers aim, while a magnet helps the tracking device stick once launched.

After tagging, dispatchers can track a suspect's movement including both speed and direction, as well as when the car stops.

It's supposed to be a way to provide officers with an alternative to chasing and help slow down the speeding car.

"They will stop running red lights and stop signs because they think they've gotten away, and that's perfect. We want people to be safe," he said.

Cook reveals that since last Thursday's Irving police chase that ended in a fiery downtown Dallas crash, four local departments have inquired about implementing Star Chase, even receiving interest from an agency in Florida.

He hopes the technology will be more widely adopted.

As of now, they are the only department in Texas he knows of using StarChase.