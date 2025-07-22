DART riders push back against proposed service cuts, fare hikes

Thousands of North Texans who rely on public transit are voicing concern over proposed service reductions and fare increases from Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), especially riders with disabilities who depend on paratransit vans for daily transportation.

Candace Wicks, a Dallas native, is one of more than 12,000 registered users of DART's paratransit service. For her, the door-to-door van rides are essential.

"This is my main way of getting around," Wicks said. "This is my transportation."

Wicks, who lives in Oak Cliff, has nine partially amputated fingers and both legs amputated. She said she relies on DART's specialized service to maintain her independence.

"I have to have DART," she said. "The door-to-door paratransit service provided to us is a necessity for me."

Proposed changes would double fares

Under DART's proposed General Mobility Program, the agency would reduce some bus routes, increase wait times for light rail, and nearly double paratransit fares to $6 each way. The changes are part of a broader effort to return millions of dollars to DART's member cities, some of which have criticized the agency for poor service.

DART officials say the proposal is a last resort.

"We do not want to make cuts to service," said Jeamy Molina, a spokesperson for DART. "No one at DART thinks these cuts are a good idea. We are trying to make cuts as minimal as we can, but it's something we have to do to face the issues we're in right now."

Public pushback grows

Wicks was one of about 200 people who spoke directly to the DART board during a recent meeting, joining more than 1,000 riders who have voiced opposition to the proposed changes.

"You're handicapping people all over," one speaker told the board.

"It's not right. Find another way to do this. Do not cut services or raise fares," said another.

Wicks said the decision is about more than just policy.

"People need to understand, this is not just a political vote," she said. "This is our life. This will determine our quality of life."

The DART board is expected to vote on the proposal in August.