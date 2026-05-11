DART passengers open up about safety a day after officer shoots someone near Victory Park Station

Passengers who regularly use the Dallas Area Rapid Transit system are sharing their thoughts a day after a shooting involving a DART officer at the Victory Park Station.

The shooting unfolded around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the station, located near the American Airlines Center. Jerrod Walla, who captured part of the incident on video, shared more with CBS News Texas about what he experienced.

"Heard about 20 shots go off," he said. "A bunch more officers came running over after they handled whatever was going down at the actual Victory station."

Walla's video showed officers running toward a person on the light rail tracks and kick a gun away.

"After that, he was on the ground with about ten officers. They were giving him care and aid and then put him on a gurney, and he was wheeled off," Walla said.

DART Police said no officers or bystanders were injured. The agency has asked the Dallas Police Department to handle the investigation, but has said more information on the case will come from DART.

In the last year, there have been several crime related incidents involving DART, some of which have deadly. This latest incident comes just two weeks after DART announced a new safety strategy, which expands security on trains, buses, and stations. They also added a mental health response team to help when someone is in crisis.

Chairman Randall Bryant has said "DART is not blind to the fact that people in our community have questioned whether safety is a priority and we hear you."

DART rider Tiana Harrell says she's taken matters into her own hands, carrying mace and a taser.

"When I sit on the bus, I sit with my back on the window, so that way I can see left, right, and in front of me," she said.