DART officer hit by stray bullet during South Dallas shooting, police say

A DART officer was hospitalized in stable condition Thursday night after being struck in the leg by a stray bullet during a shooting in South Dallas, police said.

Officers responded at 7:58 p.m. to an assist officer call in the 1400 block of South Trunk Avenue. A preliminary investigation found that suspects were shooting at the location, and the DART officer was hit, according to the Dallas Police Department.

Dallas Fire‑Rescue transported the officer to a hospital, authorities said.

"The shooting near MLK Station occurred off DART property," DART spokesperson Jasmyn Carter said in a statement. "A Transit Security Officer was injured in the shooting ... No DART passengers or other employees were injured. Dallas PD is the investigating agency."

No arrests have been made, and police said information is limited as the case remains active.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.