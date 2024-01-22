Are you a frequent DART rail passenger? You might notice something new

DALLAS – If you're a frequent passenger of the DART rail, you might notice something new.

On Jan. 22, DART is launching the second phase of their vinyl seat retrofit program. One light rail vehicle and one Dallas streetcar vehicle will go into service with the new seats.

"We are very excited to begin the second phase of our vinyl seat replacement program for our light rail vehicles," said Bernard Jackson, DART SR. EVP, and chief operations officer. "I know from speaking with many of our bus riders that they appreciate the new seating, and we look forward to providing additional upgrades in the future that focus on rider comfort."

Last year, DART replaced 34,000 fabric seat cushions and backs on its bus fleet with the new vinyl-covered seats. Starting this March, over 16,000 seats will be replaced in light rail vehicles.

DART says the goal is to provide a safe and clean transit experience for riders.