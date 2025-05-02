DART offering free rides to the polls on May 3

Here's what to expect in North Texas' May municipal elections

Here's what to expect in North Texas' May municipal elections

DART is offering free rides to the polls this weekend.

On Election Day, May 3, voters can travel for no cost on all DART services.

DART said the free rides are applicable for buses, trains, GoLink, Dallas Streetcar, Paratransit services and the Trinity Railway Express between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station.

For voters heading to the Dallas County Elections Training/Warehouse Facility, Route 207 provides daily bus service to Regal Row (Regal Row at King James - W - NS), a short walk from the vote center, DART said.

To get a free ride, voters should show valid voter registration cards. GoLink riders can use promo code VOTE53 at checkout.

Voters can plan their trips to vote at DART.com.

2025 municipal elections

Many counties and cities in the Lone Star State hold elections in May of odd-numbered years. On May 3, North Texans will cast their votes for local leaders and initiatives.

On Saturday, May 3, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you're in line by 7 p.m. with proper identification, you are allowed to vote.

