Dangerous heat returns to North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

NORTH TEXAS — DFW will remain dry; however, an isolated shower or storm is possible along the Red River Sunday.

It will feel up to 104 degrees with the humidity, so stay hydrated.  

Lots of kids heading off to the bus stop on Monday morning! Expect mostly clear skies and temperatures near 80.

Heading home there will be full sunshine and temperatures near 100.

The humidity will make it feel like 101-106 across the area.

Heat advisories will likely be issued this week after a string of triple-digit days with feels-like temperatures of 105+.

A weak cold front late week may bring a few showers along with partly cloudy skies and a slight dip in temperatures.

