Dallas Zoo planning farewell party for western lowland gorillas expected to leave this fall

The Dallas Zoo is preparing to say goodbye to four western lowland gorillas that have called North Texas home for over a decade.

Sometime this fall, Shana, Zola, Juba and B'Wenzi will be moving to another zoo. The relocation is a recommendation from the Gorilla Species Survival Plan (SSP), a collaborative program that works across accredited zoos to ensure the long-term sustainability of this critically endangered species. The zoo said in a Facebook post, "The SSP takes into account many factors, including age, personality, and social dynamics, to create groupings that are best for the individual animals and the broader population. This next chapter will give our boys a new social setting and environment that supports their continued growth and well-being."

The zoo says they will miss the gorillas around the habitat and that they will be throwing a "Texas-sized" farewell party for the gorillas soon.

The zoo also expressed it's interest in welcoming new gorillas into the zoo space and that they will share more information on those moves as they become available.