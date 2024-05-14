Dallas woman claims city is responsible for $8K in damages caused by worker

DALLAS — A woman in Dallas is struggling to flush her toilets and use her sinks, claiming city workers are responsible for damaging her plumbing system.

She says the problem came out of nowhere on March 4.

Sharon Dedmon was having a seemingly normal day when all of a sudden her water was shut off by a city worker who told her he was there to change her meter.

"Then next thing I know, water is gushing out of where he was working, for 3-4 hours," Dedmon said. "They finally fixed it outside, but the problems started inside once they turned the water back on. Everything was leaking. Everything."

She called the city of Dallas who sent out an inspector who told her that it was a personal problem.

"He said it was a leak on my side," Dedmon said. "I thought 'okay, if I did have a leak, which I don't, it didn't happen until today.'"

She then received two quotes from plumbers for the damages, both totaling around $8,000. The plumbers told her, there was no leak on her end, but a damaged city line.

In order to use some of her water, she's already out about $2,000 to one contractor.

Only half of her faucets will run, and her floors and vanities have been ripped out of multiple bathrooms. She also has sand and debris in her water tanks.

She claims the City of Dallas needs to own up to the issue.

"I don't think I should be responsible for their negligence," Dedmon said. "I don't have $8,000 to cover their poor work."

CBS News Texas reached out to the City of Dallas and received no response.

District 10 council member Kathy Stewart says she plans to schedule a meeting with Sharon in hopes of finding a solution but Sharon says the only solution she will settle for, is one that fixes the issue.

"Pay for the damages!" Dedmon said.