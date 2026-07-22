Dallas Wings rookie Azzi Fudd selected for WNBA All-Star 3-point contest in Chicago

Dallas Wings rookie Azzi Fudd has been selected to compete in the WNBA State Farm All-Star 3-point contest, the WNBA announced Tuesday.

Fudd is the only rookie participating and currently ranks 10th in the WNBA with 50 made triples so far this season – the most among all rookies.

She set the Wings rookie record on May 24 with six made three-point shots in a game.

Fudd joins Toronto Tempo star Marina Mabrey and Atlanta Dream star Rhyne Howard, who headline the contest.

Mabrey and Howard are 1-2 in 3-pointers made this season for Toronto and Atlanta, respectively. Joining those three are Seattle's Natisha Hiedeman, Portland's Bridget Carleton, and Golden State's Janelle Salaun.

Mabrey tied the WNBA record by hitting nine 3-pointers in a game twice this season, including in her 53-point effort that tied the league record for most points in a game.

Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and Kayla McBride all declined invitations to participate, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to the AP because they weren't authorized to speak publicly about it.

Last year, Ionescu topped Allisha Gray to win the title.

The new CBA will give the 3-point contest winner $20,000 and each participant $10,000.

The event, along with the WNBA Shooting Stars contest, will take place in Chicago on Friday, July 24 at 7 pm. CT. You can watch it on ESPN and Disney+. Then, the following day, the All-Star game, which features Wings stars Paige Bueckers and Jessica Shepard as starters, is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.