Scattered, isolated storms possible as temperatures peak into upper 90s across North Texas

Monday is off to a warm start, with temperatures in the 70s. Dewpoints are in the 60s to the 70° mark, so it's not too oppressive. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds, with a 30% chance for isolated storms by Monday afternoon.

If you're heading out to Dallas Stadium for the World Cup, be sure to bring extra water if you'll be outside, as it will feel like the 100° mark.

The risk of an isolated severe storm stays east of the viewing area on Monday, but that changes.

On Tuesday, the risk of an isolated severe storm capable of producing damaging winds includes the DFW Metroplex, and there's a 40% chance of rain.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, DFW will dry out by midweek, and the heat will peak. Feel-like temperatures reach the 105° mark, and DFW likely will see its first official 100° day of the year at DFW Airport on Thursday.