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Temperatures climb into 80s as rain chances remain slim across North Texas

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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It's another crisp fall morning, Tuesday, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across North Texas. Have the light jacket handy and grab your sunglasses for the afternoon.

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Temperatures in the afternoon will climb above average and stay that way into this weekend and early next week. High pressure remains in control but shifts east by this weekend, opening the door for increased cloud cover as a front stalls out west. 

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Rain chances stay slim, at best 10% to 20%, by early next week.

High temperatures top out in the mid-80s by Friday, with overnight lows warming into the lower 60s by the weekend.

While overnight temperatures rise, the humidity stays low, so the refreshing mornings will continue. 

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