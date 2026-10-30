Man injured in shooting on I-635 in Dallas, police say

A man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting on Interstate 635 near the Dallas North Tollway on Friday morning, police confirm.

According to a spokesperson with the Dallas Police Department, at about 9:05 a.m., officers responded to the reported shooting in the westbound lanes of I-635 near the DNT.

Investigators said that a man was allegedly shot by a suspect in another vehicle while driving on the highway.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim, whose name wasn't released, to the hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

No arrests have been made at this time, and no suspect description has been released. The investigation is ongoing.