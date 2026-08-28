Air quality alert in effect as North Texas faces dry, hot weekend amid wildfires still burning

North Texas has environmental improvements regarding the fire danger on Friday. Relative humidity levels will be around 50-60% in the afternoon, and wind will be light. However, the Ross Fire is still active and growing.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Ross Fire has burned 85,003 acres with 26% containment. Winds will be from the east at around 5 mph on Friday, causing the smoke and fire trajectory to move westward.

An air quality alert is in effect, not for smoke, but for the ozone layer. Not much vertical mixing is happening in the atmosphere, leading to high ozone levels at the surface. It is advised for those with respiratory or heart-related issues to limit outdoor exposure.

It's the first day since Aug. 9 that a heat alert is not in place. DFW's high is expected to reach 102 degrees. Friday will likely be the 34th triple-digit day of the year so far.

A mid-level ridge begins to strengthen through the weekend, so dry weather and hot conditions will stay in the forecast. Even as meteorological fall starts, Sept. 1 will be hot and above average.