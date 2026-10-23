Clouds build in over the weekend as temperatures stay above average in the 80s across North Texas

North Texans are waking up to temperatures mainly in the 50s and 60s on Friday morning, with some clouds across portions of the area.

In the afternoon and into the weekend, cloud cover will increase.

Highs on Friday will reach the mid-80s and will stay that way into the first half of the weekend.

By Sunday, skies will be mostly cloudy to cloudy, so temperatures will be a few degrees cooler. It will still be great this weekend for any fall or spooky weekend activities.

Looking ahead to next week, rain chances have gone down for the first half of the week, and don't look like they will be impressive late week either. Models are struggling to determine if rain moves in late Thursday into Friday or lingers into Halloween.

As of now, plan for at least a few showers on Halloween with temperatures in the mid-70s. Temperatures to start November will stay above average and return to the low 80s.

Overall, the weather pattern is fairly quiet for the next seven days.