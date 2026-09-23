North Texas still feels like summer the first full day of fall ahead of possible scattered rain

For the first full day of fall, North Texas will still feel like summer. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s, but it will feel closer to 100 ° by Wednesday afternoon.

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine later Wednesday, with a slim 10% chance of a shower or rumble mainly toward the western counties.

An air quality alert is in effect due to higher levels of ozone outside. This is due to high pressure providing sinking air, so there is not much mixing of air closer to the surface.

The slim chances of rain continue on Thursday, and DFW will dry out just in time for the opening weekend of the State Fair of Texas. Expect a mainly dry and warm forecast with highs in the 90s all weekend.

What you'll notice on Friday afternoon is a drop in humidity, but it makes a comeback as over the weekend.

Rain chances return on Sunday at 20%, and this will set the stage for several days of rain chances early next week.

A pattern change is on the way as the first real fall cold front will move through next Tuesday. This front will drop temperatures into the lower 80s on Wednesday, which will likely be the only below-average temperature day of September.

It will also bring widely scattered showers and chances of storms on Tuesday and possibly into the first half of next Wednesday.

The First Alert Weather Team will monitor this for the need for a First Alert Weather Day due to commute impacts, along with the chance of severe weather.