Wind gusts up to 40 mph expected as temperatures continue to rise toward triple-digits in North Texas

TGIF, North Texans. As the workweek closes, expect a few sprinkles to start Friday morning, along with plenty of clouds.

Throughout Friday, skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s. Feel-like temperatures in the afternoon will likely reach the lower triple digits, with wind gusts up to, and possibly over, 30 mph at times.

The story heading into this weekend will be the rising temperatures and gusty winds. Temperatures rise to 99° by Sunday and into the lower triple digits by next week. Feel-like temperatures will be over 100° both weekend days, and winds may gust up to 40 mph at times.

Looking ahead to early next week, some Saharan dust builds into DFW, causing some reduction in air quality, dusty skies and more colorful sunrises and sunsets. Temperatures stay in the lower 100s through midweek.