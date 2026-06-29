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Above-average temperatures, high winds expected throughout workweek in North Texas

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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It's a warm and windy start to Monday, with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s and gusts of up to 40 mph. Expect the windy conditions to continue throughout the day with highs in the upper 90s.

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The above-average temperatures and feels-like temperatures in the triple digits continue this week. High pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern, keeping the heat in place. This ridge will also bring record warmth to the East Coast this week.

Expect the dry weather to continue through Friday, with just a slim 10% chance of a shower on July 4.

By Sunday, the chance of rain will increase to 30%, with isolated storms possible.  Until then... stay cool. 

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