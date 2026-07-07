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Strong to severe storms possible as North Texas stays hot, humid

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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It's warm and muggy Tuesday morning, with most waking up to dry conditions. A few areas in Northeast Texas near Paris and Sulphur Springs have seen storms, with very isolated showers across other areas.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday afternoon due to the threat of strong-to-severe storms.

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There is a low-end level 1/5 risk for severe storms with heavy rain, damaging winds and some hail as the main threats. The timing of these storms will be between 3 and 9 p.m. The chance of rain is only 30%, so not everyone will see showers or storms.

Everyone will see the heat and humidity, with temperatures near the 100° mark and feel-like temperatures as high as 102°.

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There's another chance of a few afternoon pop-up storms on Wednesday, although there is no severe weather risk issued. While there is no risk, these storms can still produce strong winds and heavy rain.

By Thursday, DFW dries out and heats up, with the dry weather continuing into the first half of the weekend.  Better chances for isolated storms return Sunday and Monday.

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