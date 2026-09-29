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10-year-old injured in alleged drive-by shooting at Dallas apartment complex, police say

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Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Briauna Brown

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A 10-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital on Tuesday after being struck in an alleged overnight drive-by shooting, the Dallas Police Department says.

According to DPD, at about 11:45 p.m. Monday, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 6800 block of Cockrell Hill Road in response to a shooting. When they arrived, a 10-year-old child was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Police told CBS News Texas that the incident is believed to be a drive-by shooting, and the boy was hit while he was sleeping.

Several bullet holes and shell casings could be seen at the building where the boy was struck.

At this time, police said no suspect or suspects have been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing. 

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