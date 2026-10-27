Dallas woman sentenced to 30 years for fatal shooting outside PetSmart sparked by "thank you" argument

A Dallas woman who was convicted of shooting and killing another woman stemming from an argument over saying "thank you" has been sentenced to 30 years in jail, court records show.

Keona Hampton accepted a plea deal and was sentenced on Sept. 23 in connection with the Oct. 9, 2025, murder of 41-year-old Cecilia Simpson.

What happened the day of the shooting

In October 2025, Dallas police officers responded to a reported shooting at the Wheatland Towne Crossing shopping center in the 2500 block of West Wheatland Road.

When they arrived, officers found Simpson in the parking lot outside PetSmart suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Police 22-year-old Hampton fled the scene before officers arrived, but was located, arrested and charged with murder later that day.

According to the arrest affidavit, Simpson held the door open for Hampton as they exited Five Below at the shopping center, but became upset when Hampton didn't say, "thank you," sparking an argument.

Simpson and a witness, who asked not to be identified, drove to PetSmart in the same shopping center and told employees Hampton was following them. Hampton entered the store, argued with the witness, then left and returned a few minutes later.

Simpson and Hampton argued again, prompting PetSmart employees to ask all parties to leave, the affidavit said.

The fight then escalated in the parking lot when Hampton allegedly threw a drink bottle at Simpson's vehicle. That's when Simpson approached Hampton, and a physical fight began.

The witness told police that Simpson struck Hampton several times while yelling at her to leave. When the witness stepped away from the fight, they said Hampton pulled out a gun and fired at Simpson, hitting her.

Surveillance video captured Hampton leaving the scene in her vehicle.

After Hampton's arrest, police said she admitted to arguing, entering PetSmart twice, throwing the drink, fighting with Simpson and ultimately pulling a gun to shoot Simpson.

Hampton has been in jail since the murder and will receive credit for serving 303 days, according to court records.