Very slim cooldown coming to North Texas as a cold front moves in overnight; heat advisory continues

TGIF, North Texas. It has been a hot week, and the heat peaks on Friday, with a feels-like temperature as high as 110°. A heat advisory is in place through 8 p.m. Friday evening.

Looking ahead to Friday night, a cold front is on the way.

This cold front will do two things:

Bring a very isolated (10%) chance for a strong to severe storm capable of producing damaging winds Bring lower temperatures and lower humidity for the weekend.

Most of North Texas will remain dry as these storms likely fall apart as the front moves south, but there is a low-end level 1/5 risk of a strong-to-severe storm overnight.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies for the first half of your Saturday, with brighter skies and lower humidity by the afternoon.

The cooler temperatures and lower humidity will continue into Sunday, and then North Texas will be right back in the triple digits with more humidity by Tuesday.