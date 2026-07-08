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High heat, humidity continues after DFW records first official 100-degree day; storms possible over weekend

By
Lauren Bostwick
Lauren Bostwick
Meteorologist Lauren Bostwick joined the First Alert Weather Team as the weekend meteorologist in June of 2025. Tune in for her forecast during weekend morning shows starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
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Lauren Bostwick

/ CBS Texas

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After Tuesday's heat, reaching 100 degrees in the afternoon, another hot day is on tap. 

Most of North Texas will stay dry, but a few areas east of the metroplex have the potential of an isolated storm on Wednesday.

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Rain chances are only 10%, so not everyone will see showers and storms. However, everyone will experience the heat. The high moisture content will make the temperatures feel as hot as 100-105° by the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will be dry and hot, with highs around 100 degrees. Storms look to return this weekend through the start of next week.

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