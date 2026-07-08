High heat, humidity continues after DFW records first official 100-degree day; storms possible over weekend

After Tuesday's heat, reaching 100 degrees in the afternoon, another hot day is on tap.

Most of North Texas will stay dry, but a few areas east of the metroplex have the potential of an isolated storm on Wednesday.

Rain chances are only 10%, so not everyone will see showers and storms. However, everyone will experience the heat. The high moisture content will make the temperatures feel as hot as 100-105° by the afternoon.

Thursday and Friday will be dry and hot, with highs around 100 degrees. Storms look to return this weekend through the start of next week.