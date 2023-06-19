Dallas store clerk shot and killed, suspect at large

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Dallas police officers found a man shot and injured while responding to a shooting at a 7/11 convenience store on N. Hampton Road around 6:00 a.m. Monday morning.

The 54-year-old store clerk, Nathaniel Ogbolu, was immediately taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police say an unknown Black male went inside the 7/11 and pointed a gun at Ogbolu, demanding money. The suspect allegedly shot him several times before he was able to open the cash register.

The suspect ran from the convenience store on foot, according to the Dallas Police Department, which says he also shot at a witness at the location.

DPD is asking anyone with information regarding the suspect to contact Detective David Grubbs at (214) 671-3675 or by email at david.grubbsjr@ dallaspolice.gov.