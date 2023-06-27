Dallas Stars' Wyatt Johnston named to NHL All-Rookie Team, Jason Robertson named to NHL First All-Star Team

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Two Dallas Stars have joined another team of stars.

Wyatt Johnston has been named to the 2022-23 NHL All-Rookie Team and Jason Robertson has been named to the 2022-23 NHL First All-Star Team, the Stars announced.

Congrats to Wyatt Johnston for being named to the 2022-23 @NHL All-Rookie Team and Jason Robertson for being named to the 2022-23 @NHL First All-Star Team!



Johnston is the third forward in Stars history selected to the All-Rookie Team, alongside Robertson (2020-21) and Mike Modano (1989-90).

Johnston has also tied the NHL rookie lead with 24 goals. The day after his 20th birthday, he became the youngest player ever with a series-clinching goal in a Game 7, when the Stars beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1.

Robertson is making his First Team debut after a record breaking season.

He is the first Stars player to score 100 points in a single season. He has 234 career points (104 goals, 130 assists) in 210 regular-season games.

After his $31 million, four-year deal, Robertson became a first-time All-Star and tied a franchise record with 34 multipoint games. He had five goals in the series against Vegas, after only three goals his previous 20 playoff games.