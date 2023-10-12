Dallas Stars kick off regular season

Watch CBS News
By Nick Starling

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - There's a lot of excitement surrounding the Dallas Stars as they begin their regular season Thursday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The team made it all the way to the NHL Western Conference Finals last season surpassing expectations.

The Stars have their core group of players coming back, mixed in with a few new ones hitting the ice. The team will host rival the St. Louis Blues at 7:00 p.m. at the AAC.

Prior to the game, the Stars will take part in the Victory Green Carpet Walk on the PNC Plaza which on the south entrance to the AAC, that takes place at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Fans are welcome to show up and support the team and wear green.

Players say they're ready to begin another regular season journey.

"We're excited to play for real now, we had a good camp, guys are excited and reenergized looking forward to tomorrow night," said Stars Captain Jamie Benn.

"Excited to have expectations for sure this year," said Tyler Seguin, Stars Right Wing.

There are still some tickets available through Ticketmaster and Stub Hub, or any other valid ticket agency as of Thursday morning.

Nick Starling joins CBS11 from KSHB-TV in Kansas City, Missouri, where he was a reporter for over three years. Before that, he reported in Omaha, Washington D.C., Lincoln and in central Nebraska.

October 12, 2023

