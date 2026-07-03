Man arrested for flying drone near Dallas Stadium before FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Jordan

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Dallas announced Friday another man has been arrested for illegally flying a drone over Dallas Stadium during the FIFA World Cup.

Cristobal Torres Alvarez was arrested in Arlington on June 27, according to a federal criminal complaint. The 40-year-old Mexican national is charged with one count of operating as an airman without an airman's certificate. The charge comes with a prison sentence of up to three years if convicted; Alvarez is being held in custody pending trial.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has closed the airspace above Dallas Stadium (usually known as AT&T Stadium) for three hours before and after each FIFA World Cup match. According to the criminal complaint, an FBI agent who was monitoring the airspace around 6:30 p.m. on June 27 spotted a drone flying in the restricted airspace; Argentina was set to take on Jordan in their final group stage match later that night.

Authorities were able to track down the operator, identified as Alvarez, at a residence in Arlington. Prosecutors say Alvarez confirmed that he owned the drone, was flying it near the stadium and did not have the FAA licenses that would be required to fly it there.

"If you operate a drone, you have a duty to know the law. And know that you cannot fly a drone over either Dallas Stadium or Fan Fest during the World Cup. If you disregard this warning, you should expect to be prosecuted in federal court," U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould said in a statement.

"The FBI and our partners will continue to identify drone operators who violate Temporary Flight Restrictions. Our collective goal remains that FIFA World Cup 2026 events are safe for all participants and attendees," FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock said in a statement.

Alvarez is the second man who faces federal charges for flying a drone near the stadium. Honduran national Luis Mauricio Flores Ordonez, 33, has been in federal custody since his arrest on Sunday, June 14.

In total, more than 70 drones have been seized from around Dallas Stadium during the FIFA World Cup, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. It is unclear if anyone else has been arrested for drone-related violations; CBS News Texas has asked the U.S. Attorney's office for more information.