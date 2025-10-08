Dallas-based singer Ren Galera brings her Mexican heritage and mental health advocacy to the national stage

EDITOR'S NOTE: CBS News Texas celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month and the importance of the culture in North Texas and across the country. Today, we spotlight a local singer making her mark on the national stage while bringing attention to mental health.

Less than four seconds. That's how quickly a coach turned their chair during Ren Galera's blind audition on The Voice—one of the fastest in the show's history.

"My reaction to Kelly turning, I'm not going to lie, I blacked out entirely," Galera said.

The Dallas-based singer made an instant connection with coach Kelly Clarkson, a Burleson native. Galera finished in the top 28 on Team Kelly in Season 16. But that was just the beginning.

Bilingual roots and rising career

"I did La Voz U.S. on Telemundo right after The Voice. I was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. My interest in music kind of started very young," Galera said.

She and her family moved to Dallas when she was 4. Galera says she loves sharing her Mexican heritage through every note.

"It's just what I grew up with, and I hope that people hear the culture," she said.

Opening up about mental health

Highlighting her mental health journey is just as important to the 26-year-old.

"I've dealt with anxiety for a very long time," Galera said. "Growing up and obviously going to therapy and talking about it more, I'm learning a lot about myself and why I feel a certain way."

She encourages open conversations about mental health and wants to break the stigma.

"I think talking about it more, not making it seem like a hush-hush, 'Oh, don't tell people that you're anxious right now,' like it's okay and having that balance," she said.

Using her platform to help others

Galera is also becoming an advocate for Amplified Minds, a Dallas-based nonprofit that supports creatives with mental health resources.

"Another thing is that she's going to be is an advocate representing for Amplified Minds, which is a nonprofit that helps creatives with mental health," said her manager.

Galera wants her fans to know it's okay not to be okay.

"For example, last week I was so overwhelmed with everything I had on my plate. I was okay with knowing I need the day to just gather myself and put myself first, so then I can do all my tasks with excellence," she said. "I feel like it's so important just talking about it with others and not being ashamed of it."

Looking ahead with purpose

Galera hopes to win a Grammy one day, but her mission goes beyond music. She's determined to keep shining a light on mental health while staying true to her roots.

Her new single is out now and available on streaming platforms. You can listen to it and more of her music by clicking HERE.